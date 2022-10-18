Jump to content

Michael Buble tour: How to get tickets to singer’s first UK shows in four years

The singer will be visiting venues across London, Manchester, Glasgow and more

Megan Graye
Tuesday 18 October 2022 09:11
Michael Buble mocks people who say he should only come out at Christmas

Singer Michael Bublé has announced his first UK tour in over four years.

The multi-platinum selling singer will make his return next spring, visiting UK venues throughout March, April and May 2023 .

The Higher tour will visit venues across Aberdeen, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and London.

Bublé will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his first studio album, which was released back in 2003 and contained covers, including Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”.

“I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK – it’s going to be a true arena spectacle! I’m so excited for people to experience it,” Bublé said on his forthcoming visit.

“A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special.”

“I just want to connect to them, take them away, spread some goodness,” the 47-year-old added.

The singer will be performing his hits alongside songs from his latest album Higher, which was released earlier this year.

How to get tickets?

Tickets will go on general sale on the 21 October at 9am available here.

You can find the full list of UK tour dates below:

Saturday 26 March – London, The O2

Monday 24 April – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Thursday 24 April – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday 29 April – Aberdeen, P&J Arena

Monday 1 May – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Sunday 7 May – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 10 May – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena  

