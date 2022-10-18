Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Singer Michael Bublé has announced his first UK tour in over four years.

The multi-platinum selling singer will make his return next spring, visiting UK venues throughout March, April and May 2023 .

The Higher tour will visit venues across Aberdeen, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and London.

Bublé will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his first studio album, which was released back in 2003 and contained covers, including Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”.

“I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK – it’s going to be a true arena spectacle! I’m so excited for people to experience it,” Bublé said on his forthcoming visit.

“A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special.”

“I just want to connect to them, take them away, spread some goodness,” the 47-year-old added.

The singer will be performing his hits alongside songs from his latest album Higher, which was released earlier this year.

How to get tickets?

Tickets will go on general sale on the 21 October at 9am available here.

You can find the full list of UK tour dates below:

Saturday 26 March – London, The O2

Monday 24 April – Leeds, First Direct Arena

Thursday 24 April – Glasgow OVO Hydro

Saturday 29 April – Aberdeen, P&J Arena

Monday 1 May – Newcastle, Utilita Arena

Sunday 7 May – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Wednesday 10 May – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena