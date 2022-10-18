The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Michael Buble tour: How to get tickets to singer’s first UK shows in four years
The singer will be visiting venues across London, Manchester, Glasgow and more
Singer Michael Bublé has announced his first UK tour in over four years.
The multi-platinum selling singer will make his return next spring, visiting UK venues throughout March, April and May 2023 .
The Higher tour will visit venues across Aberdeen, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and London.
Bublé will be celebrating the 20th Anniversary of his first studio album, which was released back in 2003 and contained covers, including Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”.
“I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK – it’s going to be a true arena spectacle! I’m so excited for people to experience it,” Bublé said on his forthcoming visit.
“A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special.”
“I just want to connect to them, take them away, spread some goodness,” the 47-year-old added.
The singer will be performing his hits alongside songs from his latest album Higher, which was released earlier this year.
How to get tickets?
Tickets will go on general sale on the 21 October at 9am available here.
You can find the full list of UK tour dates below:
Saturday 26 March – London, The O2
Monday 24 April – Leeds, First Direct Arena
Thursday 24 April – Glasgow OVO Hydro
Saturday 29 April – Aberdeen, P&J Arena
Monday 1 May – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
Sunday 7 May – Nottingham Motorpoint Arena
Wednesday 10 May – Birmingham, Resorts World Arena
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies