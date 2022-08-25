Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Domestic assault charges against musician Michelle Branch have been dismissed by authorities.

The singer-songwriter was arrested two weeks ago (11 August) after police responded to an incident at the house she shares with her husband, Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney.

In a subsequently deleted social media post, Branch claimed that Carney had comitted adultary while she was “at home with our six month old baby”. She filed for divorce on 15 August.

Billboard reported that the charges against Branch were dropped at the request of the state on 24 August. According to an arrest report seen by the publication, the singer-songwriter had been arrested for misdemeanour domestic assault and was released on $1,000 (£844) bond.

In a statement previously shared with People, Branch said of her separation from Carney: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family.

“The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Branch and Carney were married in 2019 and share two children together.

The Independent has contacted Branch’s representative for further comment.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can call the 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline, run by Refuge, on 0808 2000 247, or visit their website here.