Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon launches music career with a Lady Gaga reference in debut single
The 25-year-old model released her debut single ‘Lock&Key’ under the name Lolahol
Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has launched her music career with her debut single “Lock&Key”, which contains a reference to Lady Gaga.
On Wednesday (24 August), the 25-year-old fashion model released the song under the name Lolahol.
Co-produced by Eartheater, the single combines Leon’s gentle vocals with experimental electro beats, to produce a quick-paced club bop.
“No sleep, next plane, no sleep, make-up, next club, next car, next plane, no sleep, no fear,” Leon sings on the track.
The lyrics seem to make a nod toward the “Bad Romance” singer’s response in an old interview to describe her work ethic and lifestyle: “No sleep, bus, club, ‘nother club, ‘nother club, plane, next place, no sleep, no fear.”
Gaga and Madonna share a complex history. In 2011, some of Madonna’s fans accused Gaga of copying her 1989 song “Express Yourself” for the 2011 track “Born This Way”.
Madonna addressed the controversy during a 2012 ABC interview, saying that Gaga’s song “feels reductive”.
However, the two later shut down feud rumours with a 2019 Instagram photo of the two of them in a tight embrace during Madonna’s Oscar afterparty.
Leon is the only child Madonna shares with her ex, Carlos Leon. She also has two sons Rocco Ritchie, 22, and David Banda, 16, whom she shares with another ex-partner, director Guy Ritchie; and daughters Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, 10.
“Lock&Key” marks Leon’s debut as a solo artist. She previously worked alongside her mother on her 2012 song “Superstar”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies