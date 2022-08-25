Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon has launched her music career with her debut single “Lock&Key”, which contains a reference to Lady Gaga.

On Wednesday (24 August), the 25-year-old fashion model released the song under the name Lolahol.

Co-produced by Eartheater, the single combines Leon’s gentle vocals with experimental electro beats, to produce a quick-paced club bop.

“No sleep, next plane, no sleep, make-up, next club, next car, next plane, no sleep, no fear,” Leon sings on the track.

The lyrics seem to make a nod toward the “Bad Romance” singer’s response in an old interview to describe her work ethic and lifestyle: “No sleep, bus, club, ‘nother club, ‘nother club, plane, next place, no sleep, no fear.”

Gaga and Madonna share a complex history. In 2011, some of Madonna’s fans accused Gaga of copying her 1989 song “Express Yourself” for the 2011 track “Born This Way”.

Madonna addressed the controversy during a 2012 ABC interview, saying that Gaga’s song “feels reductive”.

‘Lock&Key’ official music video

However, the two later shut down feud rumours with a 2019 Instagram photo of the two of them in a tight embrace during Madonna’s Oscar afterparty.

Leon is the only child Madonna shares with her ex, Carlos Leon. She also has two sons Rocco Ritchie, 22, and David Banda, 16, whom she shares with another ex-partner, director Guy Ritchie; and daughters Mercy, 16, and twins Estere and Stella, 10.

“Lock&Key” marks Leon’s debut as a solo artist. She previously worked alongside her mother on her 2012 song “Superstar”.