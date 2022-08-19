Madonna shares French kiss with model in new cover shoot
The singer donned a bubblegum pink wif and fishnet tights
Madonna has taken part in a racy cover shoot in which she kisses model Andrew Darnell.
For the occasion, the 64-year-old – who recently celebrated her birthday with a lavish getaway in Sicily – donned a bubblegum pink wig, fishnet tights and leather shorts with diamante tassels.
In one photograph, she is seen sharing a French kiss with Darnell, who wears a studded denim vest.
The party inspired shoot, for Paper magazine, also captured Darnell lying on top of a bar while Madonna licked his body.
In an interview to accompany the shoot, Madonna told “Like A Virgin” producer Nile Rodgers that she wanted much of her discography to focus on “empowering women”.
Referring to her hit singles “Material Girl”, “Express Yourself” and “Papa Don’t Preach”, Madonna said: “I think, while women were making great dance records, I feel like in the early days, while the songs and melodies are really strong and the singers are really good, they weren’t really invested in making women think, ‘Wow, I don’t have to live in a man’s world, living under the male gaze for the rest of my life’.
She continued: “‘I can look at life in a different way and not settle. I can have my own voice and my own vision’. So that was an important element.”
The singer’s appearance on the cover comes just days after her 64th birthday, which she celebrated with a string of parties and dinners with her family and friends in Italy.
Also in Europe to help her celebrate were her children Rocco Ritchie, 22, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, nine.
Her eldest child, Lourdes Leon, 25, did not feature in any of the pictures and it is unclear if she was on the trip.
On one evening, Madonna and her twin daughters opted for matching outfits from Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana.
Madonna wore a poplin maxi dress in the brand’s signature blue and white majolica print, which she accessorised with a blue cowboy hat.
Her daughters wore similar poplin dresses, paired with Dolce & Gabanna trainers in the style “Portofino”.
