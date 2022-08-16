Madonna celebrates her 64th birthday with lavish Italian getaway

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Madona is set to celebrate her birthday with a lavish party in Italy.

The “Vogue” singer turned 64 on Tuesday (16 August) and is currently in Sicily with her close family and friends.

Over the weekend, the group celebrated her son, Rocco Ritchie’s 22nd birthday with a candlelit dinner.

According to reports, Madonna will commemorate her own birthday with a lavish dinner at Palazzo Castellucci, a Sicilian palace that dates back to the 18th century.

The group will have dinner and drinks outside “under the Mediterranean sky” and enjoy music from a live band”, The Sun reports.

Madonna has been busy sharing updates from the holiday to her Instagram, including photographs of her children.

Of her six children, Rocco, David Banda, 16, Mercy James, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, nine, have all been spotted on the trip.

Her eldest child, Lourdes Leon, 25, has not featured in any of the pictures and it is unclear if she is also on the trip.

In the early hours of Tuesday, Madonna shared a reel including video footage of the trip so far.

In one clip she is seen wearing a cream silk dress decorated with floral pink embroidery from Luisa Beccaria, as she sings “Happy birthday to me”.

Last week, Madonna appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, during which she showed off her new grills.

“They’re my birthday grills,” she explained. “It’s almost my birthday, so I got myself a pair of grills.”

“People have a problem with my grills. I don’t know why… I just like the way it looks. It’s mouth jewelry. And I have really ugly teeth.”

Madonna also opened up about a wardrobe malfunction at the 1984 MTV Awards, which her manager had warned could have ended her career.

“I walked down these very steep stairs of a wedding cake, and I got to the bottom, and I started dancing around, and my white stiletto shoes fell off,” Madonna recalled.

She said she was trying to improvise in the moment and “dive” for the shoe, but her dress flipped up.

“And my butt was showing. Can you imagine? Those were the days when you shouldn’t show your butt to have a career. Now it’s the opposite,” she said.