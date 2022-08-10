Beyonce sends ‘genius’ Madonna flowers after collaboration on Renaissance album

Beyonce sent Madonna flowers and a gushing note describing her as a “masterpiece genius” after their recent collaboration on her Renaissance album.

The two superstars worked together on the track “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” which samples Madonna’s 1990 classic “Vogue”.

“Thank you, Queen. I’m so grateful for you. You have opened up so many doors for so many women. You are a masterpiece genius,” Beyonce’s note read.

“Thank you for allowing me to sing in your song and thank you for naming the remix!!!! Love always and forever, B.”

