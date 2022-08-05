Lady Gaga confirms role in Joker sequel with Instagram teaser

Lady Gaga has confirmed she will be appearing in new Joker movie through Instagram teaser post

The singer posted a clip on Thursday (4 August) showing silhouettes of herself and Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.

However, fans still have quite the wait before they can see the pair in action in Gotham, as the movie won’t hit the big screens until October of 2024.

It was rumoured that the singer would be cast in the role of Harley Quinn in the film, which is officially titled Joker: Folie a Deux.

