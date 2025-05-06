Vatican workers take oath of secrecy ahead of conclave

The Vatican support staff for the cardinals who will elect the successor to Pope Francis, from doctors to elevator operators, took an oath of secrecy on Monday ahead of the conclave on Wednesday.

The oaths of about 100 people were taken in the Pauline Chapel at the Vatican for all those assigned to the conclave, Vatican spokesperson Matteo Bruni said. The punishment for breaking the oath? Automatic excommunication.

The cardinals will take their oaths in the Sistine Chapel before they cast their first ballots to elect the next head of the 1.4 billion-strong Catholic Church.