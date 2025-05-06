Labour MP accuses Reform of sucking up to Putin in heated clash

A Labour MP accused Reform of sucking up to Russian leader Vladimir Putin during a heated clash on live television.

Jeevun Sandher, Labour MP for Loughborough appeared alongside Reform’s head of press Gawain Towler on BBC Politics Live on Tuesday (6 May) to discuss results of the recent local elections.

Mr Towler accused the Labour government of “not liking” farmers and pensioners, with Mr Sandher explaining the importance of “doing huge amounts” for veterans and armed forces.

Mr Sandher then said: “The difference between us and you is that we stand up to Putin and your leader(Farage) sucks up to Putin.”

Mr Towler responded: “Absolute rubbish... we don't suck up to foreign dictators.”