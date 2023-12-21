Martin Lewis has issued an urgent crypto scam warning to the public after people continue to fall victim on social media.

The Money Saving Expert likened the scam adverts, often seen on Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube as “the Wild West” as he warned: “Do not touch it”.

The financial guru appeared on This Morning on Tuesday (6 May), when he took a phone call from a member of the public whose relation had been scammed out of thousands of pounds.

An angry Mr Lewis accused the former and current government of not doing enough to tackle the issue.

He also offered support and advice on what people can do if they have been a victim of a scam online.