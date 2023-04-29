Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Michelle Obama was the surprise guest at Bruce Springsteen’s latest gig, joining the US artist and even singing backing vocals with him.

The former US First Lady was present at the Barcelona leg of Springsteen’s international tour with the E Street Band.

During Friday night’s (28 April) concert, Obama teamed up with actor Kate Capshaw to share a microphone during the artist’s performance of his 1984 track, “Glory Days”.

Patti Scialfa, Springsteen’s wife and bandmate, led Obama and Capshaw in background vocals.

In footage from the high-energy moment, Obama, 59, is seen shaking a tambourine with the two other women while joining in with the song.

Reacting to the unexpected collaboration online, fans have praised Obama for showing a fun side to her personality.

“I didn't think it was possible for Michelle Obama to be any cooler than she already was... but I was wrong,” said one person on Twitter, while another replied: “Wait what? How absolutely awesome.”

Another commenter noted that the former First Lady was “living her BEST LIFE”.

According to TMZ, the Obamas, Capshaw and her husband Steven Spielberg, Springsteen and Scialfa had all dined together in the Catalonian city the previous night.

Springsteen, 73, has been a friend of the Obamas for several years. He was also vocal about his distaste for Donald Trump, Barack Obama’s presidential successor, during his time in office.

To Springsteen’s chagrin, his 1984 hit “Born in the USA” has been commonly used by Trump supporters as a patriotic anthem.

In a 2021 episode of his and Obama’s podcast, Renegades: Born in the USA, the rock star explained the meaning behind the song.

Written in response to the ill-treatment of US Vietnam war veterans, the song is meant to represent complicated feelings of American identity, rather than having unwavering pride for the USA.

“This is a song about the pain, glory, shame of identity and of place,” Springsteen told Obama.

“So it’s a complex picture of the country. Our protagonist is someone who has been betrayed by his nation and yet still feels deeply connected to the country that he grew up in.”