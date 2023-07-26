Keith Richards shares heartwarming 80th birthday message to Mick Jagger

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Keith Richards shared a video with Rolling Stones bandmate Mick Jagger wishing him a happy 80th birthday.

Jagger, who celebrated the occasion on 26 July, is less than a year older than the veteran guitarist, who turns 80 himself in December.

In a message shared on Instagram, Richards was seen playing a short tune on the piano, before extending his congratulations.

“Long may we keep saying this to each other, Happy birthday Mick have another good-in and give me a call and let me know what it’s like,” Richards said in the video.

Fellow Rolling Stones bandmate Ronnie Wood also shared a message with Jagger on social media.

“Happy 80th birthday,” he wrote on Twitter, alongside a selection of images of the two of them down the years.

“Thanks so much for all your lovely comments and birthday wishes!” Jagger wrote.

Among the other celebrities to bid Jagger a happy birthday were producer Nile Rodgers, Lenny Kravitz, and Sean Ono Lennon.

“Happy birthday young man,” joked Kravitz, who will turn 60 years old next May.

The official account for the Royal Albert Hall shared its own tribute to Jagger, writing: “Mick narrated ‘Your Room Will Be Ready’ as part of our 150th birthday celebrations and it’s still one of our fave things ever.”

Earlier this year, reports circulated that Jagger had got engaged to girlfriend Melanie Hamrick.

Jagger has been romantically involved with the former ballerina, 36, for nearly 10 years, and the couple share one son together.

Mick Jagger performs in 2021 (Getty Images)

A spokesperson for the Stones frontman told The Independent that reports of their engagement were “ill-informed gossip” and were “not true”.

In August 2021, Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at the age of 80. Watts had performed with the band since 1963.

The Stones are reportedly preparing to release a new studio album, the band’s first since 2016.

It was reported last year that Watts will feature posthumously on some tracks on the album, with touring drummer Steve Jordan featuring on others.