Reports Mick Jagger and Melanie Hamrick are engaged ‘not true’

Reports that Mick Jagger and his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick are engaged are “not true”, a representative for the Rolling Stones frontman has told The Independent.

The former ballerina, 36, has been dating Jagger, 79, for nearly 10 years. They have one son.

On Saturday 1 July, it was reported that Hamrick told her friends Jagger had proposed and “she is now his fiancée” during a recent outing.

In a statement to The Independent, a representative for Jagger denied the rumours, adding that it is “not true” they are engaged.

In an interview with The Times earlier this month, Hamrick opened up about her relationship with the English rockstar.

When asked whether she would like to get married, the First Position author said: “I’m not bothered. I’m neither here nor there.”

However, Hamrick added, she would accept Jagger’s proposal if he asked her to marry him.

Speculation the couple was engaged began after Hamrick was spotted wearing a diamond ring, earlier this year.

According to the newspaper, it is a “whopper of a diamond set” surrounded by smaller “but still extremely impressive diamonds, with a sprinkling of sapphires for good measure”.

Addressing the rumours, she described the ring on her left hand as a “commitment ring” during the interview.

She later told People magazine it was a “promise ring”, explaining: “I mean, I have to giggle because did Mick give me the ring? Yes. Is it for that finger? Yes.

“But are we like, horny teenagers where we’re giving each other… In my mind, it’s a promise ring. We’ll be immature and call it a promise ring.”

Jagger and Hamrick began dating nine years ago, after they met in Japan. Two years later, they welcomed their son Deveraux Octavian Basil. Now six, Deveraux is the “Gimme Shelter”singer’s eighth child with five women, including Hamrick.

He shares 52-year-old daughter Karis with actor Marsha Hunt; 51-year-old daughter Jade with ex-wife Bianca Jagger; daughters Elizabeth, 39, and Georgia May, 31, and sons James, 37, and Gabriel, 25, with ex-wife Jerry Hall; and son Lucas, 24, with Luciana Morad Gimenez.

Before Jagger’s relationship with Hamrick, the singer was dating US fashion designer L’Wren Scott, who died by suicide in 2014.

Hamrick was previously engaged to former dancer José Manuel Carreño.