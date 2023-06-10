Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Melanie Hamrick, who has been dating Mick Jagger since 2014, has revealed that she has a “commitment ring” from the rock star instead of an engagement ring.

The former ballerina, 36, has been in a relationship with the Rolling Stones frontman for nearly a decade and shares a son with him. However, the pair are not engaged.

Hamrick opened up about their relationship in a new interview and said she is “not bothered” about getting married to the 79-year-old musician.

“I’m neither here nor there,” she told The Times. However, when asked how she would reply if Jagger did propose, Hamrick said: “I wouldn’t say no.”

In lieu of an engagement ring, the American choreographer wears a “commitment ring” on her left hand.

She said: “I know there have been lots of, ‘Are they engaged or aren’t they engaged?’ Yes, I have a commitment ring. This is my commitment ring and that’s about as much as I’ll say.”

According to the newspaper, the ring comprises of a “whopper of a diamond” surrounded by smaller “but still extremely impressive diamonds” as well as sapphire stones.

Hamrick was engaged to former dancer José Manuel Carreño before she met Jagger. Prior to their relationship, Jagger was dating US fashion designer L’Wren Scott for 13 years. Scott died by suicide in 2014.

Two years after they got together, Hamrick became pregnant with her and Jagger’s son, Deveraux Octavian Basil. The baby was the Sticky Fingers singer’s eighth child.

Dance-Q&A-Melanie Hamrick (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Elsewhere in the interview, Hamrick opened up about going on tour with Jagger with their son and said she has “timeouts” to deal with the travelling.

The timeouts are “partly for Dev”, she said, explaining: “It’s a lot, changing cities every three days, and because I know what it’s like to perform. We’re together but you also need some you-time.”

Speaking of Jagger, she continued: “You’re performing for 60,000 people. I wasn’t performing for that many people, but I liked my me-time when I was dancing. I can say, ‘I feel like you need some you-time’ or ‘I feel like Dev and I need some me-time’. It’s about finding the balance.”

The Rolling Stones and Sir Mick Jagger join TikTok (Suzan Moore/PA) (PA Archive)

Jagger shares his eight children with five women, including Hamrick. He shares 52-year-old daughter Karis with actor Marsha Hunt; 51-year-old daughter Jade with ex-wife Bianca Jagger; daughters Elizabeth, 39, and Georgia May, 31, and sons James, 37, and Gabriel, 25, with ex-wife Jerry Hall; and son Lucas, 24, with Luciana Morad Gimenez.

Hamrick told the newspaper she does not plan to have any more children with the rock singer.

“One and done. Motherhood is so rewarding and wonderful, but it’s hard,” she said.

Hamrick’s debut novel, First Position, will be released on 22 June.