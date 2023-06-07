Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Al Pacino has celebrated his 29-year-old girlfriend Noor Alfallah’s “very special” pregnancy.

The Godfather star, 83, spoke out for the first time since it was revealed that he is expecting his fourth child last week.

In a video obtained by the Daily Mail, Pacino was seen taking a stroll with a friend when a photographer approached him to ask if he is “excited” about the new pregnancy.

He said: “It’s very special. It always has been. I’ve got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time.”

Pacino added that he does not know what the baby’s gender is yet.

The couple’s news was first published by TMZ last week and verified by Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield.

A source told Peopleearlier this week that Pacino is “excited” to become a father again, adding: “Al loves being a father and always has… Being a parent is and always was an important part of Al’s life.”

Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah (Getty/Instagram)

Pacino is already father to daughter Julie Marie, 33, whom he shares with Jan Tarrant, and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

According to reports, the couple have been dating since the pandemic but have kept their relationship largely private. They were seen in public together for the first time in April 2022 while having dinner out.

Their baby news comes after Pacino’s Heat co-star Robert De Niroannounced the birth of his seventh child at the age of 79. He and partner Tiffany Chen named their baby daughter Gia Virginia Chen-De Niro.

De Niro congratulated Pacino while appearing on the Today programme last week and said: “God bless him. Very happy for him.”

The actor shares adopted daughter Drena and son Raphael with ex-wife Diahnne Abbott, twins Aaron and Julian with actor and model Toukie Smith, and Elliot and Helen with second wife Grace Hightower.