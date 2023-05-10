Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Robert De Niro has revealed that he has become a father to his seventh child.

In an interview for ET Canada published on Tuesday (9 May), the 79-year-old opened up about parenthood while promoting the upcoming comedy film About My Father.

Interviewer Brittnee Blair started asking a question, stating: “I know you have six kids,” to which the actor corrected her, replying: “Seven, actually.”

“I just had a baby,” he revealed.

The Godfather star continued, explaining his approach to fatherhood: “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice,” he explained.

“And any parent, I think, would say the same thing. You always want to do the right thing by the children and give them the benefit of the doubt but sometimes you can’t.”

A representative for De Niro later confirmed to the publication that the actor is now a father of seven, though it’s unclear who the mother is. The Independent has contacted the representatives for further comment.

“Imagine being 51 (as Robert De Niro’s eldest child is) and getting a new baby sibling! wild!!” wrote on Twitter user in reaction to the news.

De Niro’s eldest child is 51 years old (Getty Images)

“Moral of the story, never give up!” added another.

De Niro and his first wife, American actor Diahnne Abbott, are parents to daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46. The pair were married from 1976 to 1988.

In 1995, he welcomed twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with his former girlfriend, model Toukie Smith.

De Niro also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.