Kim Cattrall appears to reveal identity of mother to Robert De Niro’s latest child

Kim Cattrall appeared to reveal the identity of the mother to Robert De Niro’s seventh child during the premiere of their new movie.

In an interview published on Tuesday 9 May, De Niro, 79, confirmed he had “just had a baby”.

He told ET Canada: “I mean, there’s no way around it with kids. I don’t like to have to lay down the law and stuff like that. But, [sometimes] you just have no choice.”

A representative for The Godfather actor confirmed to the publication that De Niro is now a father of seven, without commenting on the mother’s identity.

Shortly after the news broke, Cattrall congratulated De Niro and his “significant other”, rumoured girlfriend Tiffany Chen at the New York premiere of their film About My Father.

The Sex and the City alum told Extra: “God bless him, his significant other. Tiffany is such a beautiful woman. She came to the set once with her family and watched filming, and she was gorgeous and sweet.

“I’m happy for both of them.”

The Independent has contacted Cattrall and De Niro’s representatives for comment.

When asked about the latest addition to his family during the event, De Niro said he was “good with it” but added that parenthood “never gets easier”.

De Niro shares two children, daughter Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with his first wife, American actor Diahnne Abbott. The former couple were married from 1976 to 1988.

He also has twin sons, Julian and Aaron, 27, with ex-girlfriend, model Toukie Smith.

The actor also shares son Elliot, 25, and daughter Helen Grace, 11, with his ex-wife Grace Hightower.

De Niro reportedly met Chen, a martial arts instructor based in New York, while filming his 2015 movie The Intern.

They were also photographed holding hands during a vacation in the south of France in 2021.