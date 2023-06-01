Al Pacino, 83, expecting his fourth child with 29-year-old girlfriend

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Al Pacino is expecting his fourth child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah.

Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time.

The baby would be Pacino’s fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including Pacino’s forthcoming project Billy Knight.

The 83-year-old Scarface star and Alfallah, 29, were first publicly seen together having dinner in April 2022.

According to a Page Six report from last year, the couple had been quietly dating ever since the pandemic. She recently shared a photo with the actor on her Instagram page.

The Independent has contacted Pacino’s representatives for comment.

The news comes after Pacino’s regular co-star, Robert De Niro, announced the birth of his seventh child.

In an interview for ET Canada, the 79-year-old opened up about parenthood while promoting his film About My Father.

Interviewer Brittnee Blair started asking a question, stating: “I know you have six kids,” to which the actor corrected her, replying: “Seven, actually.”

“I just had a baby,” he revealed.

Al Pacino and his girlfriend, Noor Alfallah (Getty/Instagram)

In other Pacino news, during an event in New York City last month, the actor teasingly took credit for Harrison Ford’s illustrious career.

Pacino revealed he had originally been offered Ford’s role in the Star Wars franchise.

“When I first came up, I was the new kid on the block, you know what happens when you first become famous,” Pacino told the audience, according to Variety. “It’s like, ‘Give it to Al.’ They’d give me Queen Elizabeth to play.”

Pacino said he was given a “script called Star Wars” and had been offered “so much money”.

He explained that he “read it” but “didn’t understand it”.

“So I said I couldn’t do it,” Pacino said. “I turned down Star Wars.”

He then joked: “I gave Harrison Ford a career.”

Pacino’s documentary, Al Pacino, le Bronx et la fureur, was released in 2022. It was directed by Jean-Baptiste Péretié and features Steven Bauer, Marlon Brando, John Cazale and Francis Ford Coppola among others.

Additional reporting by agencies