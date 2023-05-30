Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart were seen attending their son Liam’s graduation in Massachusetts over the weekend.

The Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny actor, 80, and his partner, 58, have been married for 13 years and share the 22-year-old together.

Ford was dressed in a smart black suit with a pale blue shirt with no tie, while his wife, Supergirl actor Flockhart, wore a white dress with lace detailing and a cream cardigan. They beamed with pride as they watched their son, who wore beige chino trousers and a white shirt underneath his graduation grown, graduate from Amherst College.

Flockhart adopted Liam as a single parent in 2001, and when she wed Ford in 2010, the Star Wars actor also adopted him.

In 2001, Flockhart said, “I have always wanted to adopt a child and I am overjoyed that I have been blessed with a beautiful and healthy son,” adding that she was “completely enchanted and awe-struck” by the new arrival.

Speaking about fatherhood and parenting another child, Ford told The Independent in 2010: “I’ve got five kids in total, so it’s not my first rodeo.

“Yeah, obviously, I’m getting older but I don’t relate to it very much. It doesn’t interest me as something to dwell on. I have a nine-year-old kid at home. I feel like the father of a nine-year-old.

“My older children have taught me a lot about parenting. My first child was born when I was 25. I reckon I’m a little better at it now.”

Ford and Calista at Cannes Film Festival 2023 (Getty Images)

Ford and Calista reportedly met at the 59th Golden Globe Awards in 2002, where Calista was nominated for best actress in a TV series award for her role in Ally McBeal. The couple have continued to keep their relationship relatively private but lived together for 10 years before they finally wed in 2013.

Ford first became a father 56 years ago when he welcomed his son Benjamin and then Willard, 54, with his first wife, Mary Marquardt. He was 25 when Benjamin was born.

He later welcomed son Malcolm, 35, and daughter Georgia, 32, in 1987 and 1990 respectively, with his second wife, American TV writer Melissa Mathison.