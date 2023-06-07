✕ Close Prince Harry arrives at High Court for battle with MGN over phone hacking

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Prince Harry lashed out at Piers Morgan and tabloid rumours that his father was James Hewitt, as the Duke of Sussex underwent a historic five-hour grilling in his High Court case against the Daily Mirror’s publisher.

Becoming the first royal to enter a witness box in 130 years, he described “horrific personal attacks and intimidation” from the former Mirror editor, and suggested newspaper stories claiming his father was Princess Diana’s former lover were aimed at ousting him from the royal family.

Harry is suing Mirror Group Newspapers for damages, claiming journalists at its titles were linked to methods including phone hacking, so-called “blagging” or gaining information by deception, and use of private investigators for unlawful activities.

In his 55-page witness statement, the duke stoked a political storm by denouncing the government and the press as at “rock bottom”, as he questioned: “How much more blood will stain their typing fingers before someone can put a stop to this madness?”

Just hours after exiting the witness box in London, the duke now faces a second legal headache as his US visa is challenged in a Washington court, after he admitted illegal drug use in his memoir Spare.