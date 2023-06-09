✕ Close Prince Harry arrives at High Court for battle with MGN over phone hacking

Information “injected” into Daily Mirror stories by former editor Piers Morgan could have been obtained by alleged phone hacking, Prince Harry’s lawyer has told the High Court.

The paper’s former royal editor Jane Kerr, who entered the witness box after the Duke of Sussex, said it was “highly unlikely” her ex-boss would have done so, however, and that Mr Morgan “might say he had been speaking to somebody at the palace”, as he “took a really genuine interest in royal stories”.

During the duke’s nearly eight-hour testimony this week, he accused Mr Morgan of “horrific personal attacks and intimidation”, as he was cross-examined about his allegations of unlawful information-gathering at Mirror Group Newspaper titles.

After the royal’s barrister concluded his cross-examination of Ms Kerr on Thursday, who he alleged had commissioned third-parties to obtain information for stories 900 times while working at the Mirror, proceedings turned to Harry’s co-claimant, Coronation Street actor Nikki Sanderson.

Ms Sanderson, who in her witness statement hit out at intrusive reports about her father by saying: “This isn’t celebrity gossip, it’s my life”, will testify on Friday.