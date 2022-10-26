Mighty Mouse death: House and disco DJ dies ‘suddenly’ from aortic aneurysm, aged 48
Music producer performed with Pete Tong and Andrew Weatherall in 2000s
DJ Mighty Mouse has died “suddenly”, aged 48.
The music star, who was well regarded by listeners of house and disco, died in his sleep after suffering an aortic aneurysm in his Spanish home.
Mighty Mouse, whose real name was Matthew Ward, was signed by UK label Defected Records, who announced the news.
A statement read: “We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain.
“Matthew died in his sleep from an aortic aneurysm. We are all lost without his enormous presence and talent.
“Our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his Mum, Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans. We would ask you to please respect the family’s privacy at this terrible time.”
The DJ and music producer generated a dedicated fanbase in the 2000s due to his Disco Circus series.
He made regular appearances on BBC Radio 1’s dance shows, and collaborated with DJs Pete Tong and Andrew Weatherall, who died in February 2020.
Ward was set to play Sinister Circus Halloween Party in Newcastle this Saturday (29 October), and in Barcelona on Monday (31 October). He was also the host of the mix series The Mighty Wonky Disco Show.]
Numerous DJs, including Simon Dunmore, have paid tribute to Ward on social media, with fans sharing their favourite remixes.
Singer Rowetta also paid tribute, writing: “Such sad, sad news. Another huge loss.”
