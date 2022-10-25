Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for all the latest entertainment news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Netflix is “removing its first ever original series” – and its lead star is none too pleased.

Each month, the streaming platform takes down a large quantity of titles due to licencing rights.

However, users have been surprised to recently discover that some titles billed as Netflix Originals were among those to be removed.

It’s now been reported that Lilyhammer, the series that was promoted as the service’s first ever original, will be taken down, and lead actor Steven Van Zandt has expressed his disappointment with the news.

“I haven’t had it confirmed, but it looks like Lilyhammer is about to be disappearing from Netflix, for which it was the very first show, on Nov 20,” he wrote on Twitter.

Zandt, whose birthday comes two days after, added: “Some birthday present! Big drag. It’s only 24 episodes. So if you haven’t seen it, or want to rewatch it, you’d better do it now.”

The Independent has contacted Netflix for comment. At the time of writing, Netflix did not list a removal date for the series.

Lilyhammer’s departure would follow Hemlock Grove’s, which was removed in September.

The crime comedy-drama series was acquired by Netflix after its record-breaking debut on Norwegian channel NRK1 in February 2012. It ran for three seasons, ending in 2014.

Steven Van Zandt on Netflix’s removal of ‘Lilyhammer’ (Twitter)

The removal of titles billed as Netflix Originals has sparked a discussion about the availablity of projects once they’re removed from the platforms that released them.

Later this month, horror film His House will also be taken down, but only in the UK, where it will be available to stream on BBC iPlayer after a BBC Two premiere on 30 October.

Zandt played Silvio Dante in HBO series The Sopranos, and is a musician and member of Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band.