Miley Cyrus celebrates 11 years since infamous bong-smoking video

Miley Cyrus has celebrated the 11th anniversary of her infamous bong-smoking video with a post on social media.

The video, which aired in 2010 days after Cyrus turned 18, showed the musician smoking from the bong – something at odds with her clean-cut image from her time in Disney’s Hannah Montana.

While the video showed Cyrus smoking legal sativa, at the time the video triggered a major scandal because of her Disney role and Cyrus’ father, Billy Ray Cyrus, was forced to issue a public apology to her fans and their parents.

To mark the anniversary of the post, Cyrus posted a screen shot of herself in the video and quipped: “Can we petition for a national holiday?”

You can see the post below:

Last year, Cyrus also celebrated the tenth anniversary of the video by releasing it on her social media accounts in is entirety.

“Happy 10 year anniversary to the groundbreaking video of a teenager smoking a bong and saying dumb s*** to their friends. (Not so sure the director of this fine film should be considered a “friend” but…),” she tweeted last year.

Last week, Cyrus also reacted to not getting a nomination for the 2022 Grammy awards.

Cyrus, whose seventh studio album Plastic Hearts was released on 27 November last year, tweeted a list of famous singers and bands who have never won a Grammy – including all-time greats like ABBA, Queen, and Tupac Shakur.

Cyrus also wrote: “In good company.”

You can find the full list of 2022 Grammy award nominees here.