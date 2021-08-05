Miley Cyrus asks fans to help educate DaBaby instead of cancelling him

Miley Cyrus has offered DaBaby a hand of friendship following his homophobic comments about HIV, AIDS, and the LGBTQ community at the Rolling Loud festival in July.

On Wednesday, the 28-year-old released a statement with a caption indicating that she sent a private message to the Cleveland rapper, offering to “talk and see how we can learn from each other.”

“DaBaby check your DMS - would love to talk and see how we can learn from each other and help be part of making a more just and understanding future!” Cyrus wrote in the caption.

In the post, the “Wrecking Ball” singer mentioned that the “internet can fuel a lot of hate and anger” and is the nucleus of cancel culture, “but I believe it can also be a place filled with education, conversation, communication, and connection.”

“As a proud and loyal member of the LGBTQIA+ community, much of my life has been dedicated to encouraging love, acceptance, and open-mindedness,” Cyrus added. “It’s easier to cancel someone than to find forgiveness and compassion in ourselves or take the time to change hearts and minds. There’s no more room for division if we want to keep seeing progress! Knowledge is power! I know I still have so much to learn.”

The singer’s statement comes after DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, was filmed making negative comments about those living with HIV.

He said to the audience at an event in Miami: “If you didn’t show up today with HIV, AIDS, any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in two, three weeks, then put your cellphone light up.”

He continued: “Fellas, if you ain’t sucking d*** in the parking lot, put your cellphone lighter up.”

In the past weeks, artists like Madonna, Dua Lipa, and Elton John have also called out the rapper for his “offensive” comments.

Many music festivals like Parklife, iHeartRadio, and Austin City Limits have also dropped DaBaby from the line-up.

So far, the “Blame It On Baby” rapper has issued three apologies for his behaviour.

“I want to apologise to the LGBT+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologise for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I knew education on this is important. Love to all. God bless,” he wrote in his latest statement on Instagram.