Miley Cyrus cancels festival appearance after jet is hit by lightning

Miley Cyrus has been forced to pull out of an appearance at a Paraguayan music festival after her plane was struck by lightning.

The singer-songwriter had been scheduled to perform as a headliner at the Asunciónico festival in the country’s capital, Asunción.

Addressing her fans on Instagram, Cyrus wrote: “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting.

“My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay.”

This was followed by a “broken heart” emoji and the phrase: “I LOVE YOU.”

Alongside this, Cyrus also shared a short video taken from the window seat of her plane, in which a flash of lightning can be seen.

Asunción experienced extreme weather conditions on Tuesday (22 March), with massive flooding and high rainfall reported in the area.

On Twitter, the Asunciónico festival shared a statement announcing that the adverse weather conditions had forced the cancellation of the first day of the festival, which had been set to feature acts including Foo Fighters, Machine Gun Kelly and Doja Cat.

It is currently unknown whether the second day of the festival will be allowed to go ahead by organisers.