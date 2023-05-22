Miley Cyrus explains why ‘she can’t do another arena tour’

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Miley Cyrus has revealed the reason why she “can’t do another arena tour”.

The 30-year-old singer revealed that playing at large venues makes her uncomfortable.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Cyrus said: “It’s been a minute. After the last [arena] show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t.

“Not only can’t, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?” she said.

Cyrus added that “singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love”.

“There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone,” she said.

The last arena tour that Cyrus did was back in 2015. The tour consisted of 78 shows at venues such as Barclays Center in New York and the 02 Arena in London.

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Flowers” singer spoke about the point she came to realise how “harshly” she was judged during her childhood years.

“I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused,” Cyrus said. “Now that I’m an adult, I realise how harshly I was judged.

“I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realise that I would never harshly judge a child.”

Cyrus said she was “actually not an attention-seeking person”, but had created attention by dividing herself “from a character I had played”.

Cyrus’s eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, was released in March this year.

Additional reporting by Agencies