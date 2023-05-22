Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Miley Cyrus explains why ‘she can’t do another arena tour’

‘It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone,’ singer said

Peony Hirwani
Monday 22 May 2023 09:02
Comments
Miley Cyrus breaks down during performance of Wrecking Ball

Miley Cyrus has revealed the reason why she “can’t do another arena tour”.

The 30-year-old singer revealed that playing at large venues makes her uncomfortable.

In a new interview with British Vogue, Cyrus said: “It’s been a minute. After the last [arena] show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t.

“Not only can’t, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?” she said.

Cyrus added that “singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love”.

Recommended

“There’s no connection. There’s no safety. It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone,” she said.

The last arena tour that Cyrus did was back in 2015. The tour consisted of 78 shows at venues such as Barclays Center in New York and the 02 Arena in London.

Elsewhere in the interview, the “Flowers” singer spoke about the point she came to realise how “harshly” she was judged during her childhood years.

(Getty Images)

“I carried some guilt and shame around myself for years because of how much controversy and upset I really caused,” Cyrus said. “Now that I’m an adult, I realise how harshly I was judged.

“I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realise that I would never harshly judge a child.”

Cyrus said she was “actually not an attention-seeking person”, but had created attention by dividing herself “from a character I had played”.

Recommended

Cyrus’s eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacation, was released in March this year.

Additional reporting by Agencies

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in