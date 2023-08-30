Miley Cyrus shares intense 12-hour work schedule from her teenage years

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Miley Cyrus has walked fans through the intense 12-hour days she used to work as a child star.

Cyrus, 30, rose to fame as a teenager on the Disney Channel show Hannah Montana. Cyrus played Miley Stewart, the secret teenage alter-ego of titular pop star Hannah.

The show aired from 2006 to 2011, with Cyrus going on to release more mature pop music in the later years of the show and years after.

Following the release of her reflective new single “Used To Be Young” on Friday (25 August), the “Wrecking Ball” singer has been looking back at different aspects of her childhood in a series for TikTok.

In the latest video in the series, which was shared on Tuesday (29 August) night, Cyrus discussed the hectic work schedule she had when she was just “12 or 13”.

Opening up the schedule on a tablet computer, Cyrus was horrified to see that her day began at 5.30am.

The day – 5 January – began with “hair and make-up in my hotel”. At 7am, Cyrus was picked up, before appearing on the news at 7.15am, followed by “another live interview” at 7.45am, 8.15am and 8.45am.

From 9.30am until 11am, Cyrus was “meeting with editors”, before going “back to the hotel”.

Reading the next update, she said: “OK, I have to do an interview but the reporters are all fifth-grade students.”

Between 1pm and 2.30pm, Cyrus had a lunch interview with her father, “Achy Breaky Heart” singer Billy Ray Cyrus. Then followed a photoshoot for Life magazine, after which she had another photoshoot and interview for a Father’s Day magazine issue.

At 6pm, Cyrus had to arrive for a “kids online interview” followed by “another interview” at 6.15pm.

“Then the next day starts at 7am and ends at 7.30pm,” Cyrus said, sounding a little incredulous. “When I fly home to go to Hannah [Montana], that’s on a Saturday. And then Monday, be back at work in the morning.”

Smiling, Cyrus added: “I’m a lot of things, but lazy ain’t one of them.”

Cyrus, pictured aged 13 in 2006 (Getty Images)

A voice off camera could be heard shouting: “That truly was the next four years of your life.”

Cyrus replied: “Yeah. So I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation,” referencing the title of her album released earlier this summer.

In the comment section on TikTok, fans were quick to defend Cyrus.

“No wonder she was so DONE when Hannah Montana ended. Girly needed a break! At the time I didn’t understand why she didn’t want anything to do with [it],” one wrote.

“People wonder why she was so wild in her early twenties, it’s because she missed out on being a real teenager,” another commented.

“That schedule was INSANE for anyone especially for a kid,” another fan said.