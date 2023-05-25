Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Miley Cyrus has released a lengthy statement doubling down on her decision to take a break from touring.

The singer, who released her latest album Endless Summer Vacation in March, explained in a recent interview with British Vogue that she “can’t do another arena tour”.

Explaining that “singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love”, Cyrus said: “After the last [arena] show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t.

“Not only can’t, because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfilment other than my own?”

The news divided fans, many of whom shared their stress at the idea that Cyrus may never tour again.

On Wednesday (24 May), Cyrus shared a Notes app message to Instagram clarifying her position.

“For clarity, I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever. When I win, WE win,” she wrote.

“Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I’m constantly creating and innovating new ways that I can stay connected to the audience I love – without sacrificing my own essentials.”

Explaining that her time touring had been “some of the best days of life”, the 30-year-old continued: “This has nothing to do with a lack of appreciation for the fans & everything to do with I simply don’t want to get ready in a locker room. Which is the reality of life on the road.

“These looks I’ve been turnin’ don’t travel well. The archival looks don’t fold. I don’t want to sleep on a moving bus. It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW, & if you’ve been following my career you know that could always change and the way I feel about that could to.”

Cyrus was largely supported in the comments section, with one fan writing: “Totally understand. Maybe down the road if you’re comfortable enough you could select some cities to do a mini residency at… Do what’s best for you though!”

“I’m bummed only because I never got to see you but this is so understandable, the touring life seems monotonous and boring,” another commented.