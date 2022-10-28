Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Roisin O’Connor’s email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Millie Bobby Brown has said that a collaboration with Mariah Carey could be in the works.

The 18-year-old actor was chatting to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, when she explained that the pair had recently become friends.

Brown met Carey’s children, and as a result Carey herself, after finding out that they were fans of her Stranger Thingscharacter Eleven.

Brown explained to Fallon how the pair often sing together, and even admitted to having recorded in the studio with her: “I’ll just go over and we’ll sing together!”

“We have sung together, yeah,” Brown said This prompted Fallon to ask if something could be in the works.

“Potentially, I don’t know!” Brown said in response, before adding that she thought Carey was “the most talented singer ever”

This is the biggest scoop I’ve ever gotten on The Tonight Show,” Fallon said, “I would buy that in two seconds!”.

Brown also explained how they had formed a close bond due to their common ground of growing up in the public eye, with Brown now calling her “Mimi”.

“We text today – oh yeah – she called me today!” Brown said to evidence their close bond.

“The reason is because she grew up in the public eye and we have connected just on so many different levels,” Brown said of their friendship.

“I also just love the way she leads her life with so much power and she just has so much knowledge and she’s so wise,” she said, adding: “She’s just been such an incredible guiding light for me.”

Brown then went on to tell stories of how Carey breaks out into song as she’s walking around the house or doing mundane tasks: “It’s a real thing,” Brown said, “she does it when we’re eating Chinese food!”.