23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics, from Taylor Swift to Jimi Hendrix

We all have that friend who belts out the wrong lyrics to songs when they play on the car radio or on a night out.

If this doesn’t sound familiar to you, then sorry but you are that friend.

Don’t worry, from mixing up romantic sentiments with items of food to mistaking meaningful declarations for sexual innuendos, mishearing song lyrics is just part of what it is to be human.

Of all the lyrics in our round-up, it was songs by Ariana Grande, Elton John, Taylor Swift and Jimi Hendrix that people most often got mixed up.

Check out our top 23 misheard song lyrics in the gallery below…

23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics Show all 23 1 /23 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “thank u, next” – Ariana Grande Correct lyric: “Thank you, next. Thank you, next. Thank you, next. I'm so f***in' grateful for my ex.” Misheard lyric: "Bacon, eggs. Bacon, eggs. Bacon, eggs. I'm so f***in’ grateful for my eggs.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “I Try” – Macy Gray Correct lyric: “My world crumbles when you are not near.” Misheard lyric: “I wear goggles when you are not near.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Sex on Fire” – Kings of Leon Correct lyric: “Oooh, this sex is on fire.” Misheard lyric: “Oooh, dyslexics on fire.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Erase and Rewind” – The Cardigans Correct lyric: “Erase and rewind, 'cause I've been changing my mind.” Misheard lyric: “Raisins and wine, ‘cause I’ve been changing my mind.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Dancing Queen” – ABBA Correct lyric: “Dancing queen, feel the beat from the tambourine.” Misheard lyric: “Dancing queen, feel the beat from the tangerine.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “I’m a Believer” – The Monkees Correct lyric: “Then I saw her face, now I’m a believer.” Misheard lyric: “Then I saw her face, now I’m gonna leave her.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Jeremy” – Pearl Jam Correct lyric: "Jeremy spoke in class today.” Misheard lyric: “Jeremy's smoking grass today." 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Africa” – Toto Correct lyric: “There's nothing that a hundred men or more could ever do.” Misheard lyric: “There’s nothing that a hundred men on mars could ever do.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Blank Space” by Taylor Swift Correct lyric: “Got a long list of ex-lovers, they’ll tell you I’m insane.” Misheard lyric: “Got a lot of Starbucks lovers, they’ll tell you I’m insane.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “The Pretender” – Foo Fighters Correct lyric: “What if I say I'm not like the others?” Misheard lyric: “One of these things is not like the others.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Feel Good Inc” by The Gorillaz Correct lyric: “Feel good.” Misheard lyric: “Milk dud.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Blue” – Eiffel 65 Correct lyric: “I’m blue da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa, da ba dee da ba daa.” Misheard lyric: “I’m blue da ba dee da ba daa, in Aberdeen I will die, da ba dee da ba daa.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Blinded By the Light” – Manfred Mann’s Earth Band Correct lyric: “Revved up like a deuce, another runner in the night.” Misheard lyric: “Wrapped up like a douche when you’re rollin’ in the night.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Purple Haze” – Jimi Hendrix Correct lyric: “Scuse me, while I kiss the sky.” Misheard lyric: “Scuse me, while I kiss this guy.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Tiny Dancer” – Elton John Correct lyric: “Hold me closer tiny dancer.” Misheard lyric: “Hold me closer Tony Danza.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Say You Love Me” – Fleetwood Mac Correct lyric: “I'm begging you for a little sympathy.” Misheard lyric: “I’m begging you for a little sip of tea.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Chasing Pavements” – Adele Correct lyric: “Should I give up, or should I just keep chasing pavements?” Misheard lyric: “Should I give up, or should I just keep chasing penguins?” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Livin’ On A Prayer” – Bon Jovi Correct lyric: “It doesn’t make a difference if we make it or not.” Misheard lyric: “It doesn’t make a difference if we’re naked or not.” Getty Images 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Baby Got Back” – Sir Mix-A-Lot Correct lyric: “I like big butts and I cannot lie.” Misheard lyric: “I like big butts in a can of limes.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Seven Seas of Rhye" – Queen Correct lyric: "I challenge the mighty titan and his troubadours.” Misheard lyric: "I challenge the mighty titan and his stupid horse.” Getty Images 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Bad Moon Rising” – Creedence Clearwater Revival Correct lyric: “There's a bad moon on the rise.” Misheard lyric: “There’s a bathroom on the right.” AFP/Getty Images 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “Like a G6” – Far East Movement Correct lyric: “Now I'm feelin' so fly like a G6.” Misheard lyric: “Now I'm feelin' so fly like a cheese stick.” 23 of the funniest misheard song lyrics “The Sidewinder Sleeps Tonite” – REM Correct lyric: “Call me when you try to wake her.” Misheard lyric: “Calling Jamaica.” Getty Images

