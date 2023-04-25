Morgan Wallen cancels Mississippi show after losing his voice

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morgan Wallen abruptly cancelled his Mississippi show at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium on Sunday (23 April) night.

WTVA-TV reported video boards inside the Ole Miss football stadium showed a message saying the “Thought You Should Know” singer had lost his voice and was unable to perform, adding that people would be refunded their money where they bought the tickets.

Many people expressed anger on social media because the announcement of the cancellation came after the opening acts had been performed.

“Completely disappointed in @MorganWallen!! Been sitting in this stadium for 3 hrs and he just announced the show is cancelled!!! COMPLETE BULLSHIT!!!” one angry fan wrote.

Another person added: “Morgan Wallen clearly didn’t lose his voice. This was just hours before the venue opened. Lame excuse and a lame person.”

On Monday (24 April), Wallen issued a statement about the cancellation, writing: “After last night’s show, I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor, and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better.

“I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to not deliver it before showtime, but my voice is shot and I’m unable to sing.

“All tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase. I am so sorry, I promise you guys I tried everything I could.”

While Wallen is one of county music's biggest stars, he's no stranger to controversy.

He was caught on camera in 2021 outside a home in Nashville, Tennessee, yelling profanities and a racial slur.

He apologised at the time but was suspended indefinitely from his label and his music was pulled by radio stations and streaming services.

The year before, Wallen was arrested for public intoxication and disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of a downtown Nashville bar.

The sudden cancellation concluded what was supposed to be two consecutive nights of performances by one of the hottest stars in country music.

Saturday (22 April) night’s show appeared to be a huge success with thousands showing up for the first concert in the stadium’s history.

Additional reporting by agencies