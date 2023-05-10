Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Morgan Wallen cancels tour dates after pulling out of gig last-minute

‘For the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make,’ the country star told fans

Nicole Vassell
Wednesday 10 May 2023 10:52
Comments
Morgan Wallen is dropped from Saturday Night Live after partying without a mask

Morgan Wallen has cancelled six weeks of his US tour after doctors advised him to rest his voice.

The country singer previously pulled out of a show mere minutes before he was due to hit the stage due to vocal problems.

As of Tuesday (9 May), the “Thought You Should Know” singer will be out of action for more than a month in order to completely recuperate.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday,” he said in a video posted to Instagram.

“After taking 10 days of vocal rest I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible.”

Recommended

The former The Voice contestant said doctors diagnosed him with vocal fold trauma, which takes around six weeks to fully recover from.

According to Wallen, failure to adhere to this guidance would put him at risk of causing permanent harm to his voice.

Morgan Wallen

(Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

“They told me that if I do this the right way, I’ll get back to 100 per cent and they also said that if I don’t listen and I keep singing, then I’ll permanently damage my voice,” he said.

“So for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make. I hate it. But I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support that you always give me.”

He added that his team was working to reschedule the affected dates.

Recommended

In April, Wallen, 29, abruptly cancelled his show in Mississippi, much to the ire of his fans already present at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

One was so incensed by the sudden drop-out that she shared a full itemised list of everything she wants a refund for, including a hotel bill, her and her husband’s outfits and their food.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in