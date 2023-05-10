Morgan Wallen cancels tour dates after pulling out of gig last-minute

Sign up to Roisin O’Connor’s free weekly newsletter Now Hear This for the inside track on all things music Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morgan Wallen has cancelled six weeks of his US tour after doctors advised him to rest his voice.

The country singer previously pulled out of a show mere minutes before he was due to hit the stage due to vocal problems.

As of Tuesday (9 May), the “Thought You Should Know” singer will be out of action for more than a month in order to completely recuperate.

“I’m just gonna go ahead and get straight to it. I got some bad news from my doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center yesterday,” he said in a video posted to Instagram.

“After taking 10 days of vocal rest I performed three shows last weekend in Florida and by the third one I felt terrible.”

The former The Voice contestant said doctors diagnosed him with vocal fold trauma, which takes around six weeks to fully recover from.

According to Wallen, failure to adhere to this guidance would put him at risk of causing permanent harm to his voice.

“They told me that if I do this the right way, I’ll get back to 100 per cent and they also said that if I don’t listen and I keep singing, then I’ll permanently damage my voice,” he said.

“So for the longevity of my career, this is just a choice I had to make. I hate it. But I love you guys, and I appreciate all the support that you always give me.”

He added that his team was working to reschedule the affected dates.

In April, Wallen, 29, abruptly cancelled his show in Mississippi, much to the ire of his fans already present at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium.

