Morrissey has invited fresh criticism over comments he made about Harvey Weinstein and Kevin Spacey.

The former Smiths frontman spoke about the ongoing sexual harassment scandal in Hollywood, reportedly calling claims against Spacey "ridiculous" and arguing that definitions of harassment and assault have become too broad.

“As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26, boy 14. One wonders where the boy’s parents were," he told Der Spiegel, according to a translation cited by AV Club.

✕ Myleene Klass describes how Harvey Weinstein offered her a sex contract in 2010 interview

"One wonders if the boy did not know what would happen. I do not know about you, but in my youth I have never been in situations like this," he continued. "Never. I was always aware of what could happen. When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to. That’s why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me that Spacey has been attacked unnecessarily."

Among the recent accusations made public against Spacey include the House of Cards star having a sexual relationship with a 14-year-old boy, and attempting to seduce another 14-year-old boy.

20 people have also made complaints about Spacey over incidents which allegedly took place during his time at the Old Vic theatre in London.

Following the allegations involving the two 14-year-olds, a representative, who has since parted ways with the actor, said Spacey was “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment” and that “no other information will be available at this time”.

Morrissey clarified that he condemned sexual violence against anyone, yet he apparently also claimed that on some occasions "the person referred to as a victim is merely disappointed".

"People know exactly what's going on," he reportedly said when asked about Weinstein. "And they play along. Afterwards, they feel embarrassed or disliked. And then they turn it around and say: 'I was attacked, I was surprised'. But if everything went well, and if it had given them a great career, they would not talk about it.

"I hate rape. I hate attacks. I hate sexual situations that are forced on someone. But in many cases one looks at the circumstances and thinks that the person who is considered a victim is merely disappointed."

✕ Harvey Weinstein: The celebrities who have accused him of sexual misconduct so far

More than 50 women, many some of the biggest names in Hollywood, have accused the disgraced film producer of sexual assault, harassment, abuse and rape, which allegedly took place over four decades.

Weinstein has remained largely out of the public eye since the first allegations were reported in the New York Times. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

The Independent has contacted Morrissey's representative for further comment.