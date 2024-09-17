Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Heaven knows he’s miserable now. Morrissey has claimed that his former bandmate Johnny Marr has successfully applied for 100 per cent of the trademark on the name of their band, The Smiths.

The two musicians have been at loggerheads since their split in 1987, with Morrissey hitting out at Marr over a supposed potential reunion in recent months.

On 16 September, Morrissey, 65, shared an update to his personal website, Messages from Morrissey, alleging that Marr had applied for copyright of The Smiths name “without any consultation” with him, and without giving him a chance to object.

“Amongst many other things, this means that Marr can now tour as The Smiths using the vocalist of his choice, and it also prohibits Morrissey from using the name whilst also denying Morrissey considerable financial livelihood,” he claimed.

“Morrissey alone created the musical unit name ‘The Smiths’ in May 1982.”

The Independent has contacted Marr’s representative for comment.

Morrissey claims Johnny Mark has successfully applied for The Smiths trademark ( Karl Walter/Getty Images )

It was pointed out by fans on social media, who shared screenshots of a listing on Companies House, that Marr’s trademark filing appears to have taken place in 2018.

This latest claim by Morrissey comes after the controversial singer accused Marr, 60, of blocking a proposed greatest hits album by The Smiths, to be titled Smiths Rule OK!.

“The album and also the single ‘Hand In Glove’ were planned for 2024 worldwide release by Warner Records along with a deluxe box release of The Smiths first album in order to commemorate its 40-year anniversary, and also a new 7-inch of ‘This Charming Man’,” he wrote on his website.

“Warner approached Morrissey and [sleeve designer] Darren Evans to assemble artwork for all four releases, all of which were rejected and halted out of hand by J Marr.”

In August, he also accused Marr of shutting down a prospective reunion, following the news that rock band Oasis would embark on their first tour since brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher fell out in 2009.

“In June 2024 AEG Entertainment Group made a lucrative offer to both Morrissey and Marr to tour worldwide as ‘The Smiths’ throughout 2025,” Morrissey wrote on 29 August.

“Morrissey said Yes to the offer; Marr ignored the offer. Morrissey undertakes a largely sold out tour of the USA in November. Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order.”

Morrissey and Johnny Marr have been at loggerheads for years ( Getty )

In 2022, Marr said there was “zero chance” he’d ever work with Morrissey again.

Speaking to the late Steve Wright on BBC Radio Two, Marr said it had been “18 or maybe 15” years since he had last spoken to Morrissey in person.

At the time the pair were involved in a fresh spat after Morrissey wrote an open letter to Marr asking him to stop bringing him up in interviews.

Marr responded to his former bandmate on Instagram, writing: “An ‘open letter’ hasn’t really been a thing since 1953, It’s all ‘social media’ now. Even Donald J Trump had that one down. Also, this fake news business… a bit 2021 yeah?”

Last week, Morrissey claimed his new album Bonfire of Teenagers was being blocked from release over concerns about the title track, which is about the 2017 Manchester terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert.