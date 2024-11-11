Rita Ora fights through tears to deliver emotional tribute to Liam Payne at MTV EMAs

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Rita Ora grew emotional while paying tribute to Liam Payne at the MTV European Music Awards on Sunday (November 10).

The former One Direction star died on October 16, at the age of 31, after falling from the third-story balcony of his hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Ora, who duetted with Payne on the song “For You” from the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack in 2018, told the audience in London: “I just want to take a moment to remember someone that was very, very dear to us.

“We lost him recently, and he was a big part of the MTV world and my world, and I think a lot of yours at home and everybody in here tonight.”

She continued: “Liam Payne was one of the kindest people that I knew. And, you know, there were so many ways that we were talking about honouring him, and I think sometimes just simply speaking is enough.

“He had the biggest heart, and was always the first person to offer help in any way that he could.

“He brought so much joy to every room he walked into, and he left such a mark on this world. So let’s just take a moment to remember our friend.”

A short montage of images of Payne then played over the One Direction song “Night Changes.”

Elsewhere on the night, Taylor Swift made history as the first person to win Best Artist three times in the 30-year history of the EMAs.

In a video acceptance speech, she said: “I am coming to you from the Eras tour, and I’m so sad that I can’t be with you tonight. But thank you so much for these amazing awards.

“The fact that you have honored the tour [and] everything that’s happened with the album this year, the video, it’s just unbelievable.”

She thanked Post Malone, who featured on “Fortnight,” and her fans for voting for her.

“I had the best time touring in Europe this summer, so it just is wonderful for you to do this,” she added.

Ora previously paid tribute to Payne during an October show in Osaka, Japan. She sang “For You” in front of a black-and-white image of the pair before asking the audience to sing for her as she sat on a riser with her head in her hands.

Early toxicology reports found that the former One Direction star and solo artist had “multiple substances” in his system when he died. The local prosecutor’s office is currently investigating his death.