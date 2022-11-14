MTV Europe Music Awards: Full list of winners
The hosts of this year’s ceremony were Taika Waititi and Rita Ora
Stars arrive on red carpet at MTV Europe Music Awards
The MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 took place on Sunday (13 November) at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.
The biggest winner of the evening was Taylor Swift, who took home the best video and best longform video award for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” as well as best artist and best pop awards.
Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, Muse and Gorillaz were among the global stars who also picked up top awards from the 20 gender-neutral categories.
Below is the full list of winners.
Best Song
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Lizzo – “About Damn Time”
Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl WINNER
ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”
Best Video
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”
Doja Cat – “Woman”
Harry Styles – “As It Was”
Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” WINNER
Best Artist
Adele
Beyoncé
Harry Styles
Nicki Minaj
ROSALÍA
Taylor Swift WINNER
Best Collaboration
Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” WINNER
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”
Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”
Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”
Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”
Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”
Best Live
Coldplay
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Lady Gaga
The Weeknd
Best Pop
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Lizzo
Taylor Swift WINNER
Best New Act
Baby Keem
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
SEVENTEEN WINNER
Stephen Sanchez
Tems
Best K-Pop
BLACKPINK
BTS
ITZY
LISA WINNER
SEVENTEEN
TWICE
Best Latin
Anitta WINNER
Bad Bunny
Becky G
J Balvin
ROSALÍA
Shakira
Best Electronic
Calvin Harris
David Guetta WINNER
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Best Hip Hop
Drake
Future
Jack Harlow
Kendrick Lamar
Lil Baby
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj WINNER
Best Rock
Foo Fighters
Liam Gallagher
Måneskin
Muse WINNER
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The Killers
Best Alternative
Gorillaz WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Tame Impala
Twenty One Pilots
YUNGBLUD
Best R&B
Chlöe WINNER
Givēon
H.E.R.
Khalid
Summer Walker
SZA
Best Longform Video
Foo Fighters – Studio 666
ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)
Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It
Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London
Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” WINNER
Video For Good
Ed Sheeran – 2step (feat. Lil Baby)
Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5
Latto – P*ssy
Lizzo – About Damn Time
Sam Smith – Unholy (feat. Kim Petras) WINNER
Stromae – Fils de joie
Biggest Fans
BLACKPINK
BTS WINNER
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Nicki Minaj
Taylor Swift
Best Push
Nessa Barrett
SEVENTEEN WINNER
Mae Muller
GAYLE
Shenseea
Omar Apollo
Wet Leg
Muni Long
Doechii
Saucy Santana
Stephen Sanchez
JVKE
Best Metaverse Performance
BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG WINNER
BTS | Minecraft
Charli XCX | Roblox
Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave
Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox
