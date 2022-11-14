Jump to content

MTV Europe Music Awards: Full list of winners

The hosts of this year’s ceremony were Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Peony Hirwani
Monday 14 November 2022 08:11
Comments

Stars arrive on red carpet at MTV Europe Music Awards

The MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 took place on Sunday (13 November) at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The hosts of this year’s ceremony were Taika Waititi and Rita Ora.

The biggest winner of the evening was Taylor Swift, who took home the best video and best longform video award for her 10-minute version of “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version),” as well as best artist and best pop awards.

Harry Styles, Nicki Minaj, Muse and Gorillaz were among the global stars who also picked up top awards from the 20 gender-neutral categories.

Below is the full list of winners.

Best Song

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Lizzo – “About Damn Time”

Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl WINNER

ROSALÍA – “DESPECHÁ”

Best Video

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom”

Doja Cat – “Woman”

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Kendrick Lamar – “The Heart Part 5”

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl”

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” WINNER

Best Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

ROSALÍA

Taylor Swift WINNER

Best Collaboration

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone – “Me Porto Bonito”

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” WINNER

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “STAYING ALIVE”

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa – “Sweetest Pie”

Post Malone with Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)”

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro – “Te Felicito”

Tiësto & Ava Max – “The Motto”

Best Live

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles WINNER

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

Best Pop

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift WINNER

Best New Act

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

SEVENTEEN WINNER

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

Best K-Pop

BLACKPINK

BTS

ITZY

LISA WINNER

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

Best Latin

Anitta WINNER

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta WINNER

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

Best Hip Hop

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj WINNER

Best Rock

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Muse WINNER

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Alternative

Gorillaz WINNER

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

Best R&B

Chlöe WINNER

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

Best Longform Video

Foo Fighters – Studio 666

ROSALÍA – MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” WINNER

Taylor Swift on stage after winning the award for Best Video at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at the PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf

(PA Wire)

Video For Good

Ed Sheeran – 2step (feat. Lil Baby)

Kendrick Lamar – The Heart Part 5

Latto – P*ssy

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Sam Smith – Unholy (feat. Kim Petras) WINNER

Stromae – Fils de joie

Biggest Fans

BLACKPINK

BTS WINNER

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

Best Push

Nessa Barrett

SEVENTEEN WINNER

Mae Muller

GAYLE

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

Best Metaverse Performance

BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG WINNER

BTS | Minecraft

Charli XCX | Roblox

Justin Bieber – An Interactive Virtual Experience | Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience | Roblox

