Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Quavo honours nephew Takeoff with emotional tribute to late rapper: ‘You are our angel’

‘I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live’

Maanya Sachdeva
Sunday 13 November 2022 13:06
Comments
Migos: Takeoff's final Instagram story before fatal shooting

Quavo has paid tribute to his nephew Takeoff after the young rapper was shot dead outside a bowling alley in Houston earlier this month.

Quavo posted a heartfelt note in memory of Takeoff on Instagram on Saturday (12 November).

The 31-year-old rapper’s post comes one day after Takeoff’s funeral service was held in Georgia.

Drake, Justin Bieber, Cee-Lo Green, Chloe Bailey, Offset and Cardi B were among those that attended the “Celebration of Life” event in honour of the slain rapper at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Quavo’s sentimental post shed light on different aspects of Takeoff’s personality, writing that his “imitation skills are to the T”.

Recommended

“Super quiet though, quietest in the room,” Quavo described Takeoff, adding, “But paid attention to everything going on in the room.”

Quavo wrote that “nothing ever really bothered Take, and he didn’t bother anyone” and that he was the “funniest person in the room”.

He continued: “And last but not the least, he took time with everything. We called it the ‘Takeoff Time’.

“Whenever we would be running late to the shows, he would always say ‘God will get us there on time.’

“Some shows God did, some shows we were late,” Quavo said, adding, “Point is he trusted God though.”

Together with Takeoff and Takeoff’s cousin Offset, Quavo was co-founded the Grammy nominated hip-hop trip Migos in 2008.

Enjoy unlimited access to 70 million ad-free songs and podcasts with Amazon Music Sign up now for a 30-day free trial

Sign up

Writing that Takeoff had a “REAL passion for music”, Quavo said his nephew “never worried about titles, credit or what man got the most shine”.

“He didn’t care about none of that as long as we brought it back home to the family,” the singer said.

Quavo – real name Quavious Keyate Marshall – was with Takeoff when he was killed. The two were playing a game of dice outside the bowling alley when the shooting occurred.

Takeoff and Quavo had been working together in recent years, while Offset worked solo, and released an album titled Built for Infinity Links in October.

On the final slide of his tribute to Takeoff, Quavo reflected on their relationship.

“This whole time I’ve been trying to figure what you really are to me because nephew wasn’t it,” he wrote, adding, “Now I finally get it… you are OUR angel watching me and watching us this whole time in living form, making sure EVERYONE FELT YOUR LOVE AND HUGS while you [were] here and you made our dreams come true.”

Quavo said: “You will continue to send your blessings down from Heaven, and I will continue to keep your name alive as long as I live.”

Earlier this week, new details around the young rapper’s death were made public.

Recommended

According to the coroner’s report, Takeoff – real name Kirsnick Khari Ball – was shot several times and the cause of death was listed as “penetrating gunshot wounds”.

Since the tragic news of his death, numerous celebrities celebrated Takeoff’s life and legacy in tribute posts online.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in