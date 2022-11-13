Get our free weekly email for all the latest cinematic news from our film critic Clarisse Loughrey Get our The Life Cinematic email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A massive gathering of Timothée Chalamet’s fans at the premiere of Bones And All in Milan prompted local police to shut down the red carpet.

Luca Guadagnino’s film, starring Chalamet and Taylor Russell as cannibalistic lovers on a road trip in 1980s America, was debuted at Milan’s Space Cinema Odeon on Saturday (12 November).

The 26-year-old actor’s fans showed up outside the venue, hoping to catch a glimpse of Chalamet on the red carpet.

However, police were forced to suspend red carpet activities after the large group prompted safety concerns, Variety reported.

The publication added that members of the press were turned away while the premiere continued in a more limited capacity.

Photos of attendees were taken inside the theatre, and Chalamet didn’t do any press at the event, as per Variety.

Videos from the event show Chalamet, alongside Russell and Guadagnino, waving to fans from a balcony during the Milan event.

Bones and All marks Chalamet’s second time working with the Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, after Call Me By Your Name which was released in 2017.

The cannibal love story, based on a novel by Camille DeAngelis, received a rapturous, eight-minute standing ovation at its Venice Film Festival premiere in September.

Speaking about his latest creative pursuit, after the teaser release in August, Guadagnino told Variety: “There is something about the disenfranchised, about people living on the margins of society, that I am drawn toward and touched by.”

“The movie is for me a meditation on who I am and how I can overcome what I feel, especially if it is something I cannot control in myself. And lastly, and most importantly, when will I be able to find myself in the gaze of the other?”

Bones And All also stars Mark Rylance, André Holland and Chloë Sevign, as well as Michael Stuhlbarg, who played Chalamet’s father in Call My By Your Name.

Bones and All will have a limited theatrical release in North America on 18 November.

It is slated for wider release, in the US and UK, on 23 November.