Joni Mitchell has said she “took a lot of flak” over her music in the 1970s in a rare interview with Elton John.

Mitchell sat down with the “Tiny Dancer” hitmaker for his Rocket Hour radio show on Apple Music on Saturday (12 November).

“I’ve had some amazing programmes since I started about six years ago, but today is the most amazing programme yet because my guest is Joni Mitchell,” John said when introducing the show, adding: “I absolutely adore her.”

During their conversation, the “All I Want” singer told John that people thought her music was “too intimate” while discussing how it was received at the start of her career.

“It was almost like Dylan going electric. I think it upset the male singer-songwriters,” the 79-year-old said, adding: “They’d go, ‘Oh no. Do we have to bare our souls like this now?’”

She also noted that the younger generation “seem to be able to face those emotions more easily than my generation”.

Mitchell’s conversation with John marks one of her first full-length interviews since recovering from a brain aneurysm in 201, which impaired her ability to walk and talk.

Elsewhere, Mitchell also discussed her surprise performance at Newport Folk Festival this July.

She joined fellow country musician Brandi Carlile at the festival, singing a range of her classics including “A Case of You”, “Both Sides Now” and “Big Yellow Taxi”.

Speaking to John, Mitchell said she’s “trying to” release an album of the show – her first full set in two decades.

“It was very well-received, much to my delight,” the legendary singer added.