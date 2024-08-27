Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello to perform VMAs amid romance rumors

Support truly

Shawn Mendes has joined Sabrina Carpenter and his ex-girlfriend Camila Cabello on the list of artists scheduled to perform at the forthcoming 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) amid rumors that the three were involved in a love triangle.

MTV announced on Tuesday (August 27) that Mendes, Anitta, Karol G and LL Cool J would be joining its previously announced lineup of performers, including Carpenter and Cabello, who were announced earlier this month.

The news comes days after Carpenter released her new Short n’ Sweet album, which she recently explained was inspired by some of her past relationships.

“I called it Short n’ Sweet for multiple reasons. It was not because I’m vertically challenged,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on a recent episode of his eponymous radio show. “I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I’ve ever had, and they affected me the most.”

In the album’s opening track “Taste,” Carpenter sings about finding out her ex is back together with his former partner.

“I heard you’re back together and if that’s true / You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you / If you want forever, I bet you do / Just know you’ll taste me too,” she sings.

This has led to the resurfacing of an old rumor that she was once involved with Mendes in between his on-and-off relationship with Cabello.

Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello will perform at the 2024 MTV VMAs ( Getty Images )

The Canadian “Treat Me Better” singer was first linked to Cabello in 2014; however, they didn’t publicly confirm their romance until 2019, when they made their first red carpet appearance together at the Grammys. The two then split in 2021. In 2023, Mendes was spotted having dinner with Carpenter, leading fans to believe the two were dating.

Later, Mendes outrightly denied the rumors during a June 2023 appearance on the Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard, saying: “We are not dating.”

The next month, Mendes and Cabello sparked reconciliation rumors after they were seen kissing at Coachella. By June 2023, the two had reportedly split again, with Cabello speaking out about their final breakup in March of this year.

“It is what it is. It was a great route, it was a fun time. It was a fun moment,” she said on an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

Several fans have since reacted to the news of the three reuniting at the September awards ceremony, with one eagerly tweeting: “Oh I so need the be there! The DRAMA!”

“You’re telling me camilla, sabrina, AND shawn are performing at the vmas?? diabolical,” a second wrote, while a third agreed, saying: “[This] is gonna be so awkward help!”

“VMA’s said we will serve drama this year by choosing Sabrina, Shawn and Camila to perform,” another commented.

It isn’t yet known what songs the three are planning to perform at the September 11 ceremony, though they have all released new music this year.

Both Carpenter and Cabello are among the nominees competing in several categories at next month’s awards ceremony being held at the New York UBS Arena.

The 2024 MTV VMAs will air live on September 11, beginning at 8pm ET/PT.