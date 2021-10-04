Nadine Shah says she’s moving house after sexual assault and verbal attack

Nadine Shah has said she is moving out of her home in Ramsgate after being sexually assaulted and verbally attacked.

Last month, the musician revealed on social media that she was sexually assaulted by four men in London, sharing images of her bruised and injured body in the aftermath of the attack.

After initially deleting the post, Shah re-shared the images yesterday (3 October), stating that she had been attacked again, verbally.

“Here’s me a month ago after being sexually assaulted by four random men in the street,” she wrote on Twitter. “Tonight a man verbally abused me and it brought back all that fear again, so much so I’m gonna leave my new home of Ramsgate. I’m so f***ing tired. Leave women the f*** alone!

“And these are just the scars you see on the surface. Those men that night robbed me of my dignity and did far worse than the marks you can see. And I’m in a place where I can now speak about it. The abuse of women is everyday and everywhere.”

On Instagram, Shah gave more details about the incident, revealing that the attack was perpetrated by a “friend” and saying it had caused her to “relive” the original assault.

“Call out your mates, don’t defend your friend or husbands of their foul behaviour,” she wrote. “Call them out. Tonight I relived the abuse all over again and I wasn’t believed again. It f***ing hurts.

“I’m lucky in that I have access to this platform where I can speak to thousands of you,” she continued. “Thousands of women don’t #belivewomen.”

The Independent has contacted Shah’s representative for further comment.

If you have been raped or sexually assaulted, you can contact your nearest Rape Crisis organisation for specialist, independent and confidential support. For more information, visit their website here.