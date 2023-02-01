Jump to content

Priscilla Presley’s son Navarone Garcia says Lisa Marie Presley’s death is ‘still so surreal’

Garcia is a half-brother to the late Lisa Marie Presley

Annabel Nugent
Wednesday 01 February 2023 22:02
Comments
Priscilla Presley joins stars of Elvis biopic on Cannes red carpet

Navarone Garibaldi Garcia has opened up about his famous family.

Garcia, a musician, is the son of Elvis Presley’s ex-wife Priscilla Presley and producer Marco Garibaldi.

The 35-year-old has mostly stayed out of the spotlight growing up, telling People: “A lot of people know about me. But they don’t know me.”

Garcia was recently in the public eye when he attended a memorial at Graceland for his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley on 22 January.

Lisa Marie, the only daughter of Elvis, died aged 54 on 12 January after being admitted to hospital after a cardiac episode.

Speaking about his half-sister’s death, Garcia said: “It’s still so surreal.”

The musician recalled that when growing up people would realise who his mum is and “want a reason to talk to her”.

“I got in trouble more than everybody else, because kids’ parents would find out who my mom was, and they’d want a reason to talk to her,” he said. “I wasn’t very comfortable with it.”

(Invision)

In 2012, Garcia returned to LA to pursue music with his band Them Guns.

He said: “I thought, ‘OK, I’m going into the family business. I’ll write a song, and then we’ll start touring it.’ I didn’t realise it takes way more than that.”

As per the publication, Garcia acknowledges that he is fortunate to have access to his mother’s connection.

He said, however, that it is a “misconception that I was raised extravagantly with Elvis’ estate and money… That wasn’t the case”.

The musician said that he dreams of embarking on a global tour with his band in the future.

“There were some points where I didn’t think I’d make it here,” he added. “I’m so proud of how far I’ve come.”

