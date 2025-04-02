Neil Young is worried he will be ‘jailed’ on re-entry to America after his tour

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Neil Young is worried about re-entering America because of Donald Trump.

The Canadian-born musician and outspoken critic of the US President has said he is worried that he will not be allowed re-entry into the US after his European tour concludes.

Writing on his website on Tuesday (1 April) Young, who is a dual American and Canadian citizen, said: “When I go to play music in Europe, if I talk about Donald J Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminium blanket.”

The 79-year-old, who previously sued Trump in 2020 for using his songs at rallies and events, continued: “That’s right folks, if you say anything bad about Trump or his administration, you may be barred from re-entering USA.

“If you are Canadian. If you are a dual citizen like me, who knows? We’ll all find that out together.”

Speaking about what he perceives to be a threat to the freedom of speech, Young said: “If the fact that I think Donald Trump is the worst president in the history of our great country could stop me from coming back, what does that say for Freedom? I love America and its people and its music and its culture. … Remember Freedom of Speech?”

“By these latest actions of our US government, it seems that those who speak out freely with their own opinions are now vulnerable to a non-existent Trump law. Then it seems to me that if you voted for Kamala Harris over Trump, that makes it possible for you to go to jail or be detained, punished in some way for not showing allegiance to what? How spineless is that?”

The “Heart of Gold” singer added: “Trump is not able to stand up to anyone who does not agree with his ideas? Remember, all months have 30 days.

open image in gallery The singer-songwriter is returning to the UK with his Love Earth tour (Isabel Infantes/PA) ( PA Archive )

“One country, indivisible, with Liberty and Freedom for all. Remember that? I do.”

Young is scheduled to tour Europe from 8 June to 13 July, after which he will return to America for the US portion of his tour, beginning on 8 August in Charlotte and ending on 15 September at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

The Independent has contacted a representative of Trump’s administration for comment.

Young’s concerns follow widespread reports of arrests and detentions of travellers to the US – though not US citizens. In March, members of the UK punk band UK Subs said they were denied entry and detained in the US.

Bassist Alvin Gibbs shared details of the incident in a Facebook post, recounting how he had been told by officials at LA airport that he was going to be questioned after being flagged.

open image in gallery Bandmate David Cosby later tweeted that Trump had picked a fight with the 'wrong guy'

He was informed that he had been flagged for two reasons, one of which was that he had an incorrect visa, and another reason that the agents would not disclose.

“I can’t help but wonder whether my frequent, and less than flattering, public comments regarding their president and his administration played a role – or perhaps I’m simply succumbing to paranoia,” he said.

The incident was one of several in which people reported being denied entry to the US, including a French scientist who was blocked after agents searched his phone and found messages in which he had criticised the Trump administration, said a French minister.

“I learnt with concern that a French researcher who was traveling to a conference near Houston was denied entry to the United States before being expelled,” Philippe Baptiste, France’s minister of higher education and research, said in a statement to Agence France-Presse published by Le Monde.

“This measure was apparently taken by the American authorities because the researcher’s phone contained exchanges with colleagues and friends in which he expressed a personal opinion on the Trump administration’s research policy,” the minister added.

open image in gallery ( AFP via Getty Images )

Young has been a long-time critic of Trump’s administration. Earlier in the week, he spoke out about free speech “being taken away and buried by our government”.

“Canadian-Americans like me have had their freedom threatened by activities such as taking private info from their devices and using it to block them from entering our country – ie: If you don’t agree with our government, you are barred from entering or sent to jail,” he said.

Similarly, he has hit out at Elon Musk, who has been leading the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

“Elon Musk? Really?” Young asked. “Think about it. He is a threat to America, enabled by our president because of the millions he spent supporting our president’s election.”

Tourists are cancelling trips to the US in general, with the number of Canadians visiting the country declining. Since Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on many Canadian goods, the number of Canadians driving across the border at some crossings has fallen by up to 45 per cent, on some days, when compared to last year.

Canada is the biggest source of international tourists to the US. Air Canada has announced it is reducing flights to some US holiday destinations, including Las Vegas, from March, as demand reduces.

According to a March poll by Canadian market researcher Leger, 36 per cent of Canadians who had planned trips to the United States had already cancelled them.

Some would-be visitors have cited an unwelcoming political climate as part of a concern about visiting the US – including rhetoric about foreigners, migrants and the LGBTQ+ community. The Tourism Economics report also cited “polarising Trump Administration policies and rhetoric” as a factor in travel cancellations.