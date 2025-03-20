Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The French government said a scientist was refused entry to the US this month after airport immigration officers found messages on his phone criticizing the Trump administration while defending the researcher’s “freedom of expression.”

Philippe Baptiste, France’s higher education and research minister, said he “learned with concern” that a French researcher who had traveled to the US on assignment for the National Ventre for Scientific Research “was denied entry to the United States before being expelled” in a statement to Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported in Le Monde.

"This measure was apparently taken by the American authorities because the researcher's phone contained exchanges with colleagues and friends in which he expressed a personal opinion on the Trump administration's research policy,” he added.

A diplomatic source told AFP that the incident occurred on March 9, after the space researcher had traveled to Texas for a conference near Houston.

On arrival, the researcher was subjected to a random check, including a search of his work computer and personal phone. The source told AFP that the officers had found messages discussing the Trump administration’s treatment of scientists.

open image in gallery Scientists have protested the Trump administration’s cuts to research funding ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

The researcher was reportedly accused of writing messages “that reflect hatred toward Trump and can be described as terrorism,” and his equipment was confiscated before he was put on a plane back to Europe the following day.

Baptiste defended the researcher’s right to hold a personal opinion.

“Freedom of opinion, free research, and academic freedom are values ​​that we will continue to proudly uphold. I will defend the right of all French researchers to be faithful to them while respecting the law,” he told AFP.

The French Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Le Monde that the US has sovereign decisions on who can enter its country. However, the ministry added that it “deplores the situation” and that the French government was committed to “academic and scientific cooperation” and emphasized its “desire to promote freedom of expression.”

Since taking office in January, Donald Trump has enacted sweeping changes to scientific research funding.

open image in gallery There have been rallies around the US protesting the Trump administration’s approach to science and research ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

According to documents reviewed by Democratic staff on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, the US Environmental Protection Agency will fire more than 1,00 researchers, including chemists, biologists, and toxicologists, as part of the widespread “reduction of force” layoffs planned by the Trump Administration.

Last month, the National Institutes of Health said it would cut grants for “indirect costs,” including buildings and equipment, to save $4 billion, the BBC reported. Many universities and hospitals have said they might need to reduce medical or scientific research to fill the funding gaps.

Scientists have held major rallies in protest of the mass layoffs and research funding cuts, with the director of the Center for Science, Sustainability, & the Media at the University of Pennsylvania, Dr Michael E. Mann, telling The Independent: “If ever there were a time to ‘stand up for science,’ it is now,”