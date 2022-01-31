Nelly has attracted backlash for telling Madonna to “cover up” after the singer posted risqué photographs.

The 63-year-old shared a selection of photos to Instagram over the weekend in a post captioned: “Car trouble.”

In them, the Grammy award-winner is seen posing with a car wearing fishnet tights, lace underwear, a bustier, and boots.

While many people took to the comments to commend Madonna for the photos, Nelly commented: “Some things should just be left covered up.”

Many fans rushed to defend the “Like a Virgin” singer against the rapper’s remark.

“@Nelly because she’s female? Would you comment on a Male artist? It’s ok though, her legacy far out-stands yours,” wrote one person.

Another said: “I love that Madonna doesn’t give a s*** what anybody thinks.”

Rapper Ja Rule added: “How can you not love Madonna?”

Someone else wrote: “The misogyny in these comments is a sad reflection of the world and Madonna fandom. Express yourself don’t repress yourself at any age!”

“Can a woman not age and embrace sexuality at the same time without criticism? The comment section is disappointing,” said a fifth user.

Last week, Madonna said that she wants to “reenact” her famous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards kiss with Britney Spears in a joint stadium tour.