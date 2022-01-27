Madonna has admitted that she wants to “reenact” her famous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards kiss with Britney Spears in a new joint stadium tour.

During an Instagram live on Wednesday (26 January), when a fan asked the 63-year-old singer whether she would do another tour, Madonna responded by saying: “Hell yeah. I have to. Stadium baby. Me and Britney, what about that?”

“Not sure if she’d be into it, but it would be really cool,” Madonna added, referring to the fellow pop star. “We could like, reenact the original [kiss],”

During 2003’s MTV VMAs, Madonna had a prolonged kiss with Spears during their opening performance for the ceremony.

Spears opened the show by singing Madonna’s “Like a Virgin,” emerging out of a wedding cake while dressed as a bride, as Madonna did in her 1987 VMAs performance.

Soon after that, Christina Aguilera joined Spears onstage for the song before Madonna appeared and launched into her single “Hollywood.”

During the performance, Madonna leaned over and kissed Spears.

Last year, Spears admitted that she has “no idea” if she’ll ever perform on stage again.

The singer last performed for the public as part of her Piece of Me concert residency in Las Vegas, which ran from 2013 to 2017.

A second residency, titled Domination, was scheduled to begin in February 2019. However, it was cancelled a month before as the singer announced that she would be taking an indefinite hiatus from music to focus on her father Jamie’s health issues.

Throughout her conservatorship battle, Madonna has shown support for Spears.

Last year, Madonna compared the 39-year-old singer’s situation to that of slavery.

“Give this woman (Spears) her life back,” she wrote on social media. “Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries.”

Madonna and Spears were last seen on stage together in 2008 for a surprise performance of “Human Nature” during the Vogue singer’s Sticky & Sweet Tour.