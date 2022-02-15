Nick Cannon ‘sings about wanting Mariah Carey back’ in new song

Nick Cannon appears to have opened up about wanting his ex-wife Mariah Carey back in a new song released on Valentine’s Day.

The presenter and music artist released the track “Alone” on Monday (14 February), which samples Carey’s 1990 song “Alone In Love” from her self-titled debut album.

He posted a clip of the song on his Instagram page and captioned it: “This is for anybody else who is #ALONE on Valentines Day… I had to come raw from the heart on this one.”

On the song, Cannon sings lyrics such as: “I say I’m cool when I know I miss it/I’d trade it all for the case/If I could have you back/If I could go back to where we started at.”

He continues: “As much as I want you back/It’s probably better where you at.”

Though fans have praised his emotional vulnerability on the release, some have pointed out that it seems like the talk show host is referring to Carey throughout.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon were married from 2008 to 2016 (Getty)

“Sounds like Nick was singing about his to a certain diva superstar,” wrote one fan, while another pointed out that this song might offend the other women in his life: “How do you think the other baby mothers feel [about] you still referring to @mariahcarey?”

In January, Cannon announced that he was expecting his eighth child – his first with model Bre Tiesi.

However, he apologised for making the news public so soon after the death of his five-month-old son, Zen.

Cannon and Carey got married in 2008 after a short romance. They had two children, twins Moroccan and Monroe, in 2011 before divorcing in 2016.