Nick Cannon has confirmed he is expecting another child.

On Monday, Cannon confirmed that he and model Bre Tiesi are expecting during the opening of his talk show, The Nick Cannon Show when the actor, 41, shared photos from the gender reveal party in Malibu, California.

Tiesi, 30, who finalised her divorce from her ex Johnny Manziel, a football quarterback, in November, was pictured cradling her baby bump in a white bodycon dress.

The soon-to-be father of eight then poked fun at the internet’s reaction to the announcement during Monday’s episode of the show, according to People. Twitter was a storm after photos of the gender reveal party surfaced over the weekend, with some describing the news as Cannon’s first child “of the calendar year”.

Last December, Cannon’s five-month-old son Zen died after suffering from a rare brain tumour.

According to People, Cannon also revealed during Monday’s episode that he knew about Tiesi’s pregnancy "for a while," even before Zen’s death last month. Cannon previously detailed his last days with Zen on the Nick Cannon Show, explaining that he and his son’s mother Alyssa Scott spent “the most quality time” together.

“This weekend I made an effort to spend the most quality time with Zen,” he told his show audience at the time. “We woke up on Sunday and went to the ocean with him and Alyssa and then I had to fly back to New York for the show.

The comedian is also a father to 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; four-year-old Golden "Sagon" and one-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and seven-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa. In 2021, Cannon welcomed his fourth baby of the year, and revealed that he’s having so many children on purpose.