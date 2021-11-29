Mariah Carey has shared some insight into her family’s relationship with ex-husband Nick Cannon’s children while answering a question about how she and her children spend Christmas.

The All I Want For Christmas Is You singer, who shares twins Monroe and Moroccan, 10, with Cannon, addressed the comedian’s five other children, who he shares with three other women, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

After the interviewer asked Carey whether any of her children’s “step-brothers or step-sisters ever get to enjoy Christmas your way, because it’s a special way,” the singer questioned whether Cannon’s children are considered “step” children.

“Is it step? I don’t think it’s step,” Carey began. “If you’re not married to the person.”

Carey then added while grinning: “I don’t know about that. That’s a different interview for you.”

Cannon, who welcomed his three youngest children within weeks in 2021, had his second son, Golden, in February 2017 with model Brittany Bell.

The former couple later welcomed their second child, daughter Powerful Queen, in 2020.

In June 2021, Cannon and DJ Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion and Zillion, while the actor also became a father to son Zen, who he shares with model Alyssa Scott, the same month.

When asked by Dr Mehmet Oz earlier this month whether he would consider having more children, Cannon said: “I don’t know how I’ll feel in five years. When people say: ‘Are you going to have more kids,’ that’s a difficult question to ask, unless I did have something like a vasectomy, because I don’t know if I’m going to find love again. I don’t know how deep I’ll go again. I don’t know. You never understand what the universe is going to present to you.”

However, Cannon did confirm during a Power 106 Los Angeles radio interview in July that he has become a father to seven children with four different women “on purpose,” with the actor telling JT and Yung Miami: “I’m having these kids on purpose. I don’t have no accident!”

As for how he and Carey, who were married from 2008 to 2016, co-parent their 10-year-old twins, Cannon told Dr Oz that the former couple make it work, even though they occasionally disagree.

“I pray that it continues to go the way that it does,” he said, adding that Carey probably feels she is the only parent, as she is the “more understanding stable matriarch” and he is the “wild, zany one”.

During her interview with Entertainment Tonight, Carey also shared some details regarding her family’s annual Christmas plans, with the singer revealing that she and her children spend the festive season in Aspen, Colorado.

“If them babies don’t enjoy Christmas, I don’t know who does. I spend the whole year figuring it out,” Carey said, before adding while laughing: “I just want my kids to have the best time, and honestly, a lot of it is for me.”